Ben Bailey vows to win back AFC Telford starting spot

Ben Bailey is determined to force his way back into the AFC Telford United starting line-up – and insists he will keep hold of the shirt once he does.

The 27-year-old centre-half last played for the Bucks in the 1-1 draw against Gainsborough Trinity at the New Bucks Head on January 7.

Since then, he has served a two-match suspension for picking up a second red card of the season and been an unused substitute for the last three games.

One of the stand-out performers earlier in the campaign, Bailey has been kept out in recent weeks due to the form of both skipper Luca Havern and Paul McCone.

“It is frustrating because I want to be playing football,” said Bailey.

“But I got suspended, and that was my fault and I accept that. The lads are playing well and they deserve to be in the team.

“I think we are in the top six in terms of our defensive record and I have played my part in that.

“I’ll keep giving my all in training, and keep working to try and force my way back into the team.”

Telford have conceded 32 goals from 29 National League North games.

That number is 10 fewer than table-toppers AFC Fylde have let in and only Salford City, Kidderminster Harriers and Chorley – who are second, third and fourth in the table – have conceded less goals than the Bucks.

Telford have also kept 10 sheets this season, the most recent being over the weekend as they beat Tamworth 1-0 at home.

Bailey has made 17 appearances – 15 of those being starts – since arriving from Hednesford Town over the summer.

He played under Bucks boss Rob Smith and assistant Larry Chambers during his time with the Pitmen, and he believes those two know he will give his all for the cause when called upon.

“It happened when I was younger, being out of the team, and I managed to get back in the side and keep hold of my place,” added Bailey.

“Rob and Larry know me and they know as soon as I get back in the team, I will keep hold of that shirt.

“I will be ready when called upon and it’s just all about getting back in there for me at the moment.”