Paul McCone delighted to break AFC Telford goal duck

Paul McCone is delighted to have scored his first AFC Telford United goal and admits he ‘almost forgot’ how it felt to find the net.

The 25-year-old defender’s close-range header proved to be enough to beat Tamworth 1-0 at home on Saturday as the Bucks also got their first clean sheet since November 19.

“It is the first time I have scored in about two years – I almost forgot what it felt like to score a goal,” said McCone, whose last goals before Saturday were a brace with Hednesford Town in a 3-0 win at Colwyn Bay on January 31, 2015.

“Just to win the game and see it out the way we did – and get a clean sheet – was great. Over the last month or so, our luck has started to improve and we are getting what we deserve now in terms of results.

“Earlier in the season, we were performing well enough but not picking up the points we needed. There has been a big change in that sense.

“It was a real team performance and everybody was really working for each other to make sure we got the win.”

McCone has made 16 National League North appearances since his return from a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury, and was hailed by boss Rob Smith as ‘head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch’ following Saturday’s game.

“As a defensive unit, we feel strong. You get used to how people play – it becomes second nature,” added McCone.

“We all know our jobs and we are feeding off each other, playing well.”

Meanwhile, Joel Dielna – who got the assist for McCone’s first Telford goal – is feeling very happy at the club.

The Guadeloupe-born left midfielder, aged 26, has had spells in France and Spain previously, and was the man of the match against Tamworth.

He said: “I am proud to play with this team. Everyone is friendly and I am happy.

“I really enjoy it and I like the fans as well. I really want to stay at Telford.

“We have a good team. We deserved to win (on Saturday).

“We win and if we lose next week, you know, it’s not very good. We need to keep going like this.”