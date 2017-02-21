Five things we learned from AFC Telford's vital win over Tamworth

AFC Telford eased their relegation fears with a vital win over Tamworth in the National League North, but what did we learn from the game?

Joel Dielna has a lot to offer

Pace, power and a real willingness to take on his marker – Dielna excited the New Bucks Head faithful with his man-of-the-match display.

So often with wide players their final delivery is poor, but his crosses into the box – nine times out of ten – are on the money.

The Guadeloupe-born, former Blackpool man put in a fine centre from a free-kick for Paul McCone to head home from close range, and he may have a hand in a lot of goals before the end of the term.

The defence is truly among the best

For a team in Telford’s position – three points above the drop zone – it may sound bizarre to hear their defence, including McCone, is one of the best in the league. But it is.

Having conceded 33 goals from 29 games, only three teams – who are placed second, third and fourth in the National League North table – have let in fewer.

The Bucks have conceded 10 fewer than table-toppers AFC Fylde, and Saturday was their 10th clean sheet of the campaign.

Rob Smith deserves credit for shrewd signings

Bucks boss Smith and assistant Larry Chambers have been working hard all season to improve the squad – on a tight budget – and now their efforts are paying off.

Telford look strong all over the pitch – solid in defence, with bite in midfield and sharp in attack – and there is competition for places.

Recent arrivals such as Luke Higham, Eddie Jones, Dielna and Lee Hughes have all settled in very well. The squad is in good shape.

Getting the right results from good performances

It sounds rather straightforward – play well, and you will get what you want.

During the early stages of the season though, the Bucks were coming away from games with nothing despite bright displays.

Now, their game management has improved significantly and all at the club will have been pleased to follow up a 1-1 draw at Fylde with a victory on home soil. Plenty of positives for them going into this weekend’s trip to Salford City.

Bucks faithful doing their bit

Prior to the game, fans were asked by Larry Chambers to be the side’s 12th man – and they were just that.

Although not a huge crowd at the New Bucks Head – 1,178 on hand – the home supporters were really willing their men on.

They have not had much to shout about this term but they sense this side is very much capable of moving up the table, and it was great to see the players get a rousing reception as they left the pitch at full-time.