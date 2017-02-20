Rob Smith is confident of a strong Telford finish

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith wishes he had his current crop from the start of the season – and is confident his side can have a positive end to the campaign.

The Bucks are now 17th in the National League North table and three points above the drop zone after a 1-0 win at home to Tamworth on Saturday.

Paul McCone’s 19th-minute header was enough to pick up three points at the New Bucks Head against play-off contenders.

“I just wish I would have had this squad at the start of the season,” said Smith.

“There was a lot of good performances out there. Luke Higham had Ross Dyer – who is a handful – to cope with and he grew as the game went on.

“We have got too good a squad to be messing around with relegation but it has just took us a while to get where we are.

“There has been a lot of wheeling and dealing, and trying things out.

“Now I have got a bench, which is nice to see.

“I think we can look forward to the rest of the season positively now.”

There were 1,178 fans in attendance for the game and on the Telford faithful, Smith said: “I have to say, we had virtually the same amount of fans as we did for Gloucester and a performance like that gets the crowd going.

“The fans have had a rough season, and I can only apologise for that – it’s my fault – but they were really fantastic on Saturday.”

All of the Telford players had a hand in the triumph but the likes of Joel Dielna, McCone and Lee Hughes performed very well.

Now having competition for places – something that was not the case at the start of the new year – Smith is happy to have plenty of options at his disposal.

When asked if there will be any more signings in the near future, the Bucks chief added: “I’m fed up of dealings, I really am.

“It is all we have done, isn’t it?

“At the moment it is nice and steady. There is potentially a couple that I could bring in, maybe.

“At the moment though I am happy with what we have got.”