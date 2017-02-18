Rob Smith hails 'first class' AFC Telford performance

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith has hailed his side's 'first class' commitment following a 1-0 win against Tamworth.

The Bucks put in a top-drawer display on home soil, with Paul McCone's header enough for a win to move them two points clear of the National League North relegation zone.

The victory follows a 1-1 draw at league leaders AFC Fylde last weekend, and Smith said: "I'm delighted. We have worked really hard all week.

"From the Fylde game, we said 'there is no point putting a performance like that in if we don't work hard, and back it up with a win.'

"In training we have been awesome, and we have carried that on today.

"There were some strange decisions at times - making the wrong decisions, and that caused us some problems - but at the end of the day we should have won that by three or four."

Top scorer Josh Wilson missed out through illness but Telford's 4-2-3-1 formation - with Eddie Jones just in behind Lee Hughes - worked a treat.

"Josh fell ill overnight, which was a bit of a blow. We didn't want to lose the impetus, at home, so we asked Eddie to play that role and I thought he had a good game," added Smith.

"There were some really strong performances out there. The back four were awesome - and, for me, Paul McCone was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch.

"The commitment of those lads at the moment is first class, and that's why we are getting results."