AFC Telford United took a step in the right direction as a fine all-round performance saw them beat play-off contenders Tamworth, writes Joe Edwards at the New Bucks Head.

Paul McCone's close-range header just shy of the 20-minute mark was enough for victory, moving the Bucks up a place in the National League North table to 17th, and two points clear of the relegation zone.

A thoroughly deserved triumph and it could have been even more as Telford put in one of their best displays of the campaign.

Analysis

Going into the encounter, Telford were 18th in the table and out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Tamworth were seventh and only a point off the play-offs.

Josh Wilson was left out of the squad due to illness, and John-Paul Kissock took his place in the starting line-up - the only change to the side that drew 1-1 at AFC Fylde.

Telford played at a high tempo in the first period - pressing high, and passing quick in a 4-2-3-1 formation - and Joel Dielna was at the heart of everything going forward.

His strength, pace and quality balls into the box from the left were causing major problems to the Lambs' backline, and he got the assist for the Bucks' well-deserved opener.

A fine set piece delivery from the former Blackpool man went all the way to the far post, with McCone then heading home from just a few yards out in the 19th minute.

That was his first goal of the season and the hosts - who also had Lee Hughes test visiting goalkeeper, Dan Jezeph early on - were good value for their half-time lead.

Following a quiet end to the first period, the away side looked better early on in the second and had skipper Paul Green miss a golden opportunity, steering the ball wide from inside the box.

The hosts then had a glorious chance of their own 64 minutes in, but Dielna could only find the side netting after Hughes' delightful, defence-splitting pass. Then, on his weaker right foot, Dielna dragged a strike wide from close range.

You wondered if Telford would be left to rue those misses but they continued to be solid, and still threatened going forward.

Substitutes Dave Hibbert and Elliot Hodge combined well before Hughes shot wide on an acute angle, and the 40-year-old then forced a fine save from Jezeph after cutting in from the left.

Tamworth - despite their high work-rate - did not manage to carve out any clear-cut opportunities in the dying stages as the Bucks held out for an all-important three points.

Key moments

2 - Telford go close to taking the lead very quickly. Joel Dielna works some space on the left, and his cross finds former West Bromwich Albion striker Lee Hughes - whose header is caught by Lambs shot-stopper Dan Jezeph. Hughes may feel he should have done better.

11 - Eddie Jones turns his marker and whips in a cross. Dielna gets on the end of it, but his volley is blocked by Tamworth defender Andy Burns.

19 - GOAL! Telford go 1-0 up, and it has been coming. Dielna's floats a free-kick to the far post and Paul McCone is in the right place, at the right time, to head in from close range.

21 - Tamworth winger Ross Dyer - who used to play for Telford - goes in late on Bucks full-back Luke Higham. The home supporters call for a red card but referee Darren Strain opts for a yellow.

29 - A bit of a shaky moment for the hosts. Stephen Morley's corner is flapped at by Bucks goalkeeper Matt Urwin, and Luke Jones' effort deflects out for a corner. Louis Briscoe then finds space for the visitors but, to Telford's relief, his outside-the-foot effort goes high and wide.

53 - Huge chance for the visitors to equalise. Danny Newton - who is second in the league's scoring chart - beats McCone to a lofted ball and tees up Lambs skipper Paul Green, but he drags his left-footed shot wide of the far post.

64 - Telford should be 2-0 ahead. Lee Hughes' clever through-ball reaches Dielna, who can only hit the near side netting with his favoured left foot. He should have at least hit the target.

69 - Dielna finds room again in the area but, on his right foot this time, again fails to find the target.

83 - Telford striker Dave Hibbert looks for fellow substitute Elliot Hodge with a through-ball and it drops for Hughes - who shoots wide from an acute angle.

Teams

Telford (4-2-3-1): Urwin; Samuels, Havern (c), McCone, Higham; Rea, Royle; Kissock (Hodge, 81), E Jones (Hibbert, 77), Dielna; Hughes (Lilly, 89). Subs not used: Bailey, Hayden.

Tamworth (4-3-3): Jezeph; Burns, L Jones, Lane, Morley; Deeney (Opoku, 62), Green (c) (Fox, 73), Clarke; Dyer (J Davies, 77), Newton, Briscoe. Subs not used: K Davis, Taylor.

Goals: Paul McCone (19)

Attendance: 1178

Referee: Darren Strain

Position in the table

17th (31 points from 29 games)