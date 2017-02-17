AFC Telford fans pick traditional choice for new home kit

AFC Telford United will keep with tradition as it reveals next season's home shirt picked by fans in an online poll.

Bucks supporters have opted for a traditional white shirt with blue sleeves and a red trim.

They were given the chance to pick from four designs put to the online vote.

Option Two came out on top in a poll on the club's website with 37 per cent of supporters voting in favour of the new design.

Option three was the second most popular choice, followed by one, then four.

The red kit will become Telford's official away kit and the blue kit will move to become the club’s third kit for the 2017/18 season.

The club’s new home kit will be available to pre-order from the end of March.

It will be available in the club shop from its open day in mid-July.