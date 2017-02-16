Bernard McNally: Lee Hughes can fire AFC Telford up the table

Lee Hughes is a goalscorer and that is a great signing for Telford.

He is exactly what they needed – a player with plenty of experience and know-how – and he is someone who can lead from the front.

It was a very good move by Rob Smith to go and get him and he proved his worth straight away by scoring in the 1-1 draw at Fylde.

To go to up there to the table-toppers and come away with a point, it just shows how well the Bucks played.

Hughes could be the catalyst for Telford to really turn their season around.

For all the times they played well and did not get a result, hopefully now they can play well, score some more goals and come away with a lot more points in order to move away from danger in National League North.

Telford have a brought in a big name in Lee Hughes and now what they really need is for the supporters to get behind them.

Hopefully there will be a good crowd at New Bucks Head for the Tamworth game on Saturday as the Telford fans have a big part to play. They could make the difference.