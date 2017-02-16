AFC Telford sweating over Josh Wilson's fitness ahead of Tamworth game

AFC Telford United have worries about the fitness of top goalscorer Josh Wilson ahead of an all-important home game.

The 28-year-old striker – who has netted seven times for the Bucks in National League North this season – has been struggling with a toe injury.

He has been rated as doubtful for the clash against Tamworth at the New Bucks Head on Saturday by assistant boss Larry Chambers, who said: “Josh missed training on Tuesday night and is doubtful.

“Elliot Hodge did not train either as he has tweaked his hamstring.

“I would say Josh is the more doubtful of the two players so we will see what happens there.”

The Bucks – who are 18th in the table and out of the drop zone on goal difference – have been in good spirits this week following a draw at league leaders AFC Fylde.

Wilson – who is the only player to score twice in a game for the Bucks this term – played the full 90 minutes of the game, up front with goalscoring debutant Lee Hughes.

Although a fine all-round showing, the likes of Lee Hughes, Luke Higham and skipper Luca Havern put in top-drawer performances at Mill Farm.

The latter has made the most starts of any Telford player this term – 28 in the league – and Chambers said: “I think it was a good all-round performance at Fylde but Luca has been very good all season.

“At times, we have had four top centre-halves to choose from including Dan Preston. Luca is the one that has been a constant of all the centre-halves, due to being without injury and his performances. He has been excellent for us this season.”

The Bucks have welcomed back Preston following the end of his loan spell at Evo-Stik Premier outfit Hednesford Town.

The 25-year-old former Tamworth defender played four games for the Pitmen during a one-month stint, the last being a 5-1 defeat at Blyth Spartans last weekend.

He has not featured for Telford since a 3-0 loss at Gloucester City on September 13 and has also had temporary spells at Sutton Coldfield Town and Leamington this campaign.

Chambers did not rule out a return to the fold for Preston though and added: “Possibly, Dan is in a similar situation to Ben Bailey in that they are both good centre-halves who want to be playing. Everything can change quickly in football.”