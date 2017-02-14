Lee Hughes hails AFC Telford's team spirit after debut goal

Lee Hughes has hailed the spirit and work ethic of his AFC Telford United team-mates after settling in very quickly at the club.

The 40-year-old striker – who joined last week on non-contract terms – netted on his debut as Rob Smith’s side got a 1-1 draw at AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Formerly of West Bromwich Albion, Hughes put in a top performance against the National League North leaders but he was keen to focus on the efforts of his fellow Bucks.

“It’s nice to get off the mark for Telford, and the lads really put a shift in. You have got to give credit to them,” he said. “To be fair, I trained with them last Thursday and they all look good lads – sharp and everything.

“They all played really well on Saturday and the team spirit – I can’t believe where we are. “If we play like that, I think we will move back up the table.”

Telford are out of the relegation zone on goal difference and Hughes – who has scored over 250 goals in his career and played in the Premier League – is looking to make his experience count as they aim to move away from trouble.

“I was trying to get information on the pitch, trying to help them out,” he said.

“With the team, the manager got it into us before the game, we will all work as a unit.

“They work their socks off – and you can’t ask for more than that.

Hughes’ goal on Saturday – a header from close range – was his 14th in the league this season, having netted 13 times for previous club Worcester City.

Although pleased to get a point at Mill Farm, he felt Telford could have got all three and added: “The lads played so well and I thought we should have won it, to be fair.

“I had a few chances and their keeper has made some worldie saves.

“I don’t think there will be another goalkeeper who will save a lot of them shots. On any other day, I would have scored a hat-trick.

“We are disappointed we haven’t won the game because only team looked like winning it – and that was us.