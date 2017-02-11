Rob Smith full of praise after AFC Telford gain deserved point at AFC Fylde

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith has heaped praise on his charges after a deserved 1-1 draw at AFC Fylde.

The Bucks had debutant Lee Hughes head home just prior to the hour mark to cancel out Dan Bradley's 17th minute opener at Mill Farm.

Smith's charges - who are 18th in the National League North and out of the relegation zone on goal difference - could very well have came away from the league leaders with all three points.

"Those are the sorts of games we have been losing - last minute goals and things," said Smith.

"We have held on for - I don't think anyone can argue - a deserved draw.

"You know, I think we have been playing well for a while but we have lacked a goalscorer, dare I say it. The difference was there for all to see."

Former West Bromwich Albion man Hughes - who signed for Telford on Thursday - looked sharp and, other than a lapse in concentration for the Coasters' goal, the Bucks were solid in defence.

"The shift the lads have put in for me, I can't commend them enough. I may sound stupid if I say that I think we have a strong squad, but I do," added Smith.

"We defended really well. There was a lot of good performances out there and we've got some strong players on the bench.

"Pleased with a point and should I be greedy and disappointed with that? No, because I'd have snatched your hand off for that before the game."