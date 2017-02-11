Lee Hughes hoping to get the goals to fire AFC Telford to safety

Lee Hughes hopes to be the man to fire AFC Telford clear of trouble – and admits the club’s management played a key part in his signing.

The former West Brom goalscorer joined the Bucks until the end of the season on Thursday as Rob Smith’s answer to the side’s lack of goals.

Fresh from leaving former side Worcester City and missing out on the vacant managerial job, the 40-year-old trained with a ‘sharp’ Bucks squad on Thursday night.

Telford sit just two points clear of the National League North drop zone.

“When I heard that Telford were interested it was a great option,” said Hughes, who netted 14 goals in 20 Worcester starts this term. “I know the management well and they only really live around the corner form me.

“They know Carl (Heeley, former boss at Worcester) very well and we’ve had a few chats before. They’re great blokes. There’s great staff at Telford. A fantastic stadium and set-up.”

Despite an indifferent reaction to his signings, Hughes is confident in his ability to get the fans cheering.

He still feels capable of providing the finish touch and believes that is what the Bucks have lacked.

“I can still get around the pitch and my goalscoring record doesn’t lie,” he added. “I’ve watched the highlights and they’ve created chances. The league table doesn’t lie either but the lads are sharp and ready for the fight, so am I.

“Goalscorers are sought after, aren’t they? If I was 21 with my record I’d be getting a move into the league but I’m happy to stay local.

“I believe in myself (to score). I’ve done it my whole career.”

“Hopefully I can get the goals that get us out of trouble. The goals are the same size, they ain’t going to move! I know where the goal is and know the lads can create.”

New Bucks Head saw its lowest crowd on a Saturday league match day since the formation of AFC Telford United, with 948 watching them go down to Gloucester City.

The striker made his name as a non-league hot-shot for Kidderminster Harriers before moving to The Hawthorns for an initial £200,000.

He also enjoyed stints in the Football League for Oldham, Notts County and Port Vale after serving three years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

“It’s nice playing in front of fans, I’ll relish it,” said Hughes. “As long as you give 110 per cent then fans will get behind you. They want effort.

“You need to be giving your all and trying your all for the club. I remember the reaction when I signed for Port Vale (from County).

“I scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Gillingham on my debut and we went top. We went up and at the end of the season they were carrying me off the pitch.

“Hopefully I can get to 20 goals. I don’t see any reason why not. That’s the target in my head.”