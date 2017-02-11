AFC Fylde 1 AFC Telford 1 - Report and pictures

Lee Hughes scored on his debut as AFC Telford United earned a 1-1 draw against National League North leaders AFC Fylde, writes Joe Edwards at Mill Farm.

The Bucks - who are out of the relegation zone on goal difference - will be chuffed with their showing at the home of the Coasters.

Hughes - whose arrival has divided opinion among supporters - put in a great performance and was in the right place in the 57th minute to cancel out Dan Bradley's early opener for the hosts.

A very positive outing for Rob Smith's side and based on that 90 minutes, they appear to have enough to get out of trouble.

Analysis

Hughes - who joined on Thursday after leaving Worcester City - started in attack for Telford alongside Josh Wilson. Set up in a narrow 4-4-2 formation, they started the game well as they pressed high and fought for every ball.

A couple of chances came along for them too with Eddie Jones forcing a fine save from Coasters goalkeeper Rhys Taylor, and Hughes heading over from close range.

The Bucks' failure to convert one of those opportunities came to haunt them though as in the 17th minute, Fylde went ahead.

Rob Smith's charges were simply caught napping as Andy Bond headed down an accurate cross for the unmarked Bradley to smash home from 15 yards out. Following that strike, it was the visitors who created the better openings.

Jon Royle, somehow, struck the crossbar from just a few yards out in the 40th minute and approximately 90 seconds later, Hughes had a one-on-one stopped.

Telford went into the break a goal behind but had a decent enough showing, and the muted atmosphere at Mill Farm proved that. It was just one lapse in concentration that proved costly.

The Bucks carried on in the same vein in the second period and soon got their reward as Hughes got his head on the end of Luke Higham's cross just prior to the hour mark.

Sensing the opportunity to get all three points from the encounter, Smith made an attacking change as Dave Hibbert replaced Jones in the 70th minute.

Hughes went close to doubling his tally - his shot deflecting wide in the 77th minute - and Telford made another substitution, bringing on John-Paul Kissock for Joel Dielna in an attempt to find a winner.

Ultimately, it proved elusive. Telford were very good value for a draw and may feel they deserved a victory.

Key moments

6 - A good start by the Bucks as they almost go in front. Joel Dielna's volley from the edge of the box drops for Eddie Jones, whose first-time effort is well saved by Rhys Taylor. Lee Hughes then had a shot from point-blank rage denied after being flagged offside.

12 - Fylde go close. A deep cross from the left finds Matt Hughes at the back post, and his outside-the-foot attempt is saved by Matt Urwin - who used to play for the Coasters.

15 - The visitors miss a fine opportunity. Josh Wilson's sweet free-kick delivery finds strike partner Hughes, but the veteran heads over under pressure from Taylor.

17 - GOAL! Fylde take the lead through Dan Bradley. Tom Kennedy crosses to the back post; Andy Bond heads it down; Bradley finishes with aplomb. Too easy for the hosts.

21 - Dielna tries his luck from a free-kick, and it's a very decent effort. The Frenchman goes for a Cristiano Ronaldo-eqsue run-up and sees his left-footed drive from around 35 yards out go just high and wide.

40 - How are Telford not level? Hughes nods the ball across the face of goal and Jon Royle - from just a few yards out - can only divert the ball onto the crossbar with his sliding effort.

42 - The lively Hughes controls a pass from the left to go through on-goal but his side-footed strike is saved by Taylor.

57 - GOAL! Telford get a deserved equaliser. Luke Higham puts in a fantastic cross from the left-hand side and Hughes gets on the end of it, heading past Taylor from close range. Brought in by Rob Smith to score much-needed goals, Hughes soon has the desired effect.

77 - Hughes nearly gets a second. The 40-year-old outwits his man by quickly shifting the ball to his right foot and his shot deflects wide for a corner, which nothing comes from. Telford looking the more likely to get a winner at the moment.

Teams

Fylde (4-2-3-1): Taylor; M Wilson, Langley (c) (Dixon, 36), Jones, Kennedy; Bond, C Hughes; M Hughes (Blinkhorn, 75), Bradley, Daniels (Baker,84); Rowe. Subs not used: Thompson, Holland.

Telford (4-4-2): Urwin; Samuels, Havern, McCone, Higham; Jones (Hibbert, 70), Rea, Royle, Dielna (Kissock, 85); Hughes, J Wilson. Subs not used: Hodge, Lilly, Bailey.

Goals: Bradley (17), Hughes (57)

Attendance: 1,502

Referee: Paul Graham

Position in the table

18th (28 points from 28 games)