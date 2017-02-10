Rob Smith delighted with AFC Telford's capture of former West Brom striker Lee Hughes

AFC Telford chief Rob Smith was delighted to beat off fierce competition for the signing of former West Bromwich Albion striker Lee Hughes.

The 40-year-old – who also had spells at Coventry City, Oldham Athletic and Notts County – joins the Bucks from Worcester City until the end of the season.

Smith and Telford had been in the market for a centre-forward after a shortage for goals this term has left them sitting just two points clear of the National League North drop zone.

Hughes fired 13 league goals for struggling Worcester, while Telford have managed just 25 goals from 27 league games.

“We became aware that Lee was non-contract at Worcester and made a tentative enquiry,” said Smith on his latest signing.

“We were surprised to hear he was available. I’m not sure if Worcester have a few issues financially at the moment but it was all done pretty quickly because there was about five other clubs interested in him

“My opinion is that he’s one of the best goalscorers around at this level apart from Danny Rowe and to get someone of that ilk is virtually impossible, so it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“If we hadn’t have got him, about five others would.”

Hughes was sent to prison for causing death by dangerous driving in 2004.

He is set to be involved in Telford’s clash with leaders AFC Fylde tomorrow.

Smith added: “I’m totally aware of what’s gone on and that people won’t be happy but I’m doing it for the right reasons, which are footballing reasons and nothing else.”

Hughes played for Worcester since 2015 and applied for the vacant manager’s post there this week, but left the club yesterday.

The striker is anticipating scoring goals for the Bucks, rather than against.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hughes. “I’ve scored a few goals against Telford in my career but I’ve always enjoyed playing at their stadium and am looking forward to working with the lads and concentrating on getting Telford safe.”