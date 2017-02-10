facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Connor McCarthy leaves AFC Telford in loan deal with Warrington Town

AFC Telford have confirmed that striker Connor McCarthy has left the club on-loan in a deal with Warrington Town.

AFC Telford United vs Gainsborough TrinityVanarama Conference North
Connor McCarthy has left the Bucks on-loan.

McCarthy joins Warrington in a one month loan deal having failed to hold down a permanent place in Rob Smith's starting XI.

Last season he was the club's top goalscorer over two loan spells, prompting the Bucks to bring him in on a permanent basis in September.

However, after the capture of Lee Hughes, the forward has been allowed to leave on a short-term basis.

In a statement online, AFC Telford gave reason to the move.

"McCarthy has struggled to maintain a place in the Telford starting eleven and the Bucks boss believes a loan spell with Warrington will be an ideal opportunity for Connor to gain some minutes and regain his sharpness." Read the statement.

AFC Telford continue their campaign against high-flyers AFC Fylde this weekend.

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Connor McCarthy leaves AFC Telford in loan deal with Warrington Town"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.