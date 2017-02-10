Connor McCarthy leaves AFC Telford in loan deal with Warrington Town

AFC Telford have confirmed that striker Connor McCarthy has left the club on-loan in a deal with Warrington Town.

McCarthy joins Warrington in a one month loan deal having failed to hold down a permanent place in Rob Smith's starting XI.

Last season he was the club's top goalscorer over two loan spells, prompting the Bucks to bring him in on a permanent basis in September.

However, after the capture of Lee Hughes, the forward has been allowed to leave on a short-term basis.

In a statement online, AFC Telford gave reason to the move.

"McCarthy has struggled to maintain a place in the Telford starting eleven and the Bucks boss believes a loan spell with Warrington will be an ideal opportunity for Connor to gain some minutes and regain his sharpness." Read the statement.

AFC Telford continue their campaign against high-flyers AFC Fylde this weekend.