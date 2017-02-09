Telford in talks with ex-West Brom striker Lee Hughes

AFC Telford United have held talks with veteran striker Lee Hughes over a potential move to the club.

Bucks sources confirmed discussions have taken place with the 40-year-old, who played for West Bromwich Albion and also had spells at the likes of Coventry City, Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

Hughes has played for Worcester City since 2015 and applied for the vacant manager's post there this week. However, he has now left the National League North side and is the subject of interest from the Bucks and another club.

A club statement from Worcester said: "Lee Hughes has today left the club, with a view to signing elsewhere. Interest in Lee has been shown by AFC Telford United and one other club.

"We would like to thank Lee for all of his efforts whilst in a City shirt and we wish him all the best for the future."