Luke Higham delighted to stay with Telford

Luke Higham will be revelling in the ‘matchday feeling’ after having his loan at AFC Telford United from Blackpool extended until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who impressed during an initial one-month stint from the League Two club, is delighted to have the chance to carry on his good work as the Bucks look to move away from trouble in National League North.

“I think we have a good squad and we should not be in the position we are in,” said the left-back.

“Obviously I came here to play football – get my fitness up, and have a chance to play week in week out.

“That is why I am staying until the end of the season, to help the team out, continue to play and enjoy my football.

“I feel like I am improving week by week, getting forward more and getting fitter. I am getting to know all the lads better too and that helps.

“All of the lads have been great and so has the manager (Rob Smith) for having that confidence in me.

“Having that feeling of a matchday on a Saturday – it is something I did not have for a while with not playing regularly at Blackpool so I am glad to have it back and for it to continue.”

Up next for Telford, who are 19th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone, is a trip to league leaders AFC Fylde.

They are club in close proximity to Higham, who is Blackpool born and bred, and he said: “We have got nothing to lose.

“They’ll be looking for a reaction after their loss last weekend and it’s the same with us so it should be a good game.

“Of course, they are top and we are towards the bottom so there is more pressure on them.”

While Higham is staying on, New Zealand international Henry Cameron has returned to the Tangerines having struggled to make an impact at the New Bucks Head.

The winger, 19, started just once during his one-month loan spell at Telford.

“It has been unfortunate for Henry. It helped me settle in as I was coming down with someone I knew. He’ll be back and playing games in no time though,” added Higham.