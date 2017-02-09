Bernard McNally: Pressure is off Telford at the leaders

It is good to see Luke Higham’s loan at Telford get extended until the end of the season – but it is at the other end where they need to improve.

He has been solid at left-back since arriving from Blackpool but the Bucks need someone who can get goals.

Rob Smith and Larry Chambers will be looking around for players who can help out, and hopefully they can get something done very quickly.

Unfortunately it seems to be the same scenario for Telford week after week – they are playing well enough, creating decent opportunities but not getting those wins.

Maybe the answer is going into the loan market and looking at players from the National League or League Two.

They head to Fylde on Saturday and when are you in Telford’s scenario and going to the league leaders, there is a lot of pressure taken off.

They are not expected to win and sometimes that can make you relax a little bit.

Fingers crossed that will happen and fingers crossed they will manage to get a striker in to give everyone else in the squad a big boost.