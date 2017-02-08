Luke Higham extends loan deal with AFC Telford

AFC Telford United have extended the loan of Blackpool left-back Luke Higham until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old impressed during a one-month loan stint at the New Bucks Head, starting all four league games for which he was available.

That agreement came to an end following the 2-0 defeat to Gloucester City last Saturday, and he will now remain a Buck subject to confirmation of paperwork from league officials.

Assistant boss Larry Chambers said: "He had a loan spell at Nuneaton before which didn’t really work out for him but he’s been excellent for us – got his head down, and really settled in with the group.

"Once there was a window of opportunity in extending it, we wanted to look at it."

Higham is set to be involved as the Bucks head to National League North leaders AFC Fylde on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).