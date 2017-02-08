AFC Telford still on the hunt for a striker admits Larry Chambers

Assistant boss Larry Chambers insists AFC Telford United are ‘exploring all avenues’ in their attempts to bring in a new striker.

The Bucks, who are two points above the National League North drop zone, are aiming to bring in a forward to add to their modest goal tally – 25 in 27 league games this term.

Josh Wilson is currently the club’s top goalscorer with eight goals in all competitions, and Connor McCarthy is the next best with three.

“We are exploring all avenues – loan players and players who are looking to get away from their current clubs. We are looking all over,” said Chambers.

“We have a few irons in the fire, but nothing ever happens quickly.

“The thing is as well, everybody is looking for a striker at this point in the season – whether it is to score the goals for promotion, or to stay up. We are in the same position as everybody else in that respect.

“If the situation comes about though, we could bring in two strikers. We have been trying all season, we really have – strikers are worth their weight in gold.”

Telford used the loan market earlier in the season to sign a striker, bringing in Bradley Reid who managed three goals from 10 games before returning to parent club Wolves.

Their current options for that centre forward role are Wilson, McCarthy, Dave Hibbert and youngster Zak Lilly who is working his way back to full fitness.

Another deal the Bucks are looking to do is extending left-back Luke Higham’s loan from Blackpool.

The 20-year-old impressed during a one-month loan spell from the Tangerines, which came to an end following Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Gloucester City, and Chambers added: “The indications from the player and the club is that there should not be a problem in extending the loan.”

“We are hoping to get that done later on this week.

“He had a loan spell at Nuneaton before which didn’t really work out for him but he’s been excellent for us – got his head down, and really settled in with the group.

“Once there was a window of opportunity in extending it, we wanted to look at it and that is what we are doing now.”