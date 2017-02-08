AFC Telford announce ticket initiative in effort to boost attendances

AFC Telford United have announced a variety of incentives in the aim of boosting attendances at the New Bucks Head for the rest of the season.

In the midst of the lowest attendance for a Saturday league game since the club's reformation in 2004 - 948 on hand for the 2-0 loss to Gloucester City last weekend - the Bucks have come up with a three-pronged initiative.

A ticket for all of the seven remaining home games can be purchased for £65, under-16s tickets can get in for £1 per game and a family ticket has been introduced at £20 per game.

Also, the club's AGM will be held on the evening of February 27, giving supporters a chance to raise their concerns to the board and have their questions answered.

The club said: "In what has been a difficult period for the club on and off the field, the full time staff members and the board of directors are working very hard to improve the club’s position on and off the field.

"The Board of Directors will continue their support to Rob and Larry in helping them improve the team to steer us away from its current league position.

"We would also like to thank our brilliant volunteers with which we wouldn’t be able to work without.

"With this in mind we will have news very soon on an event where existing volunteers can come along and share their views and thoughts.

"We would like to open this up to other fans that would like to volunteer or think if they could help the club on match days or during the week to come along and help the club.

"We do understand that shareholders and fans have a lot of questions regarding the share issue and current ownership of the club and these will be answered at the Club AGM to be held on the evening of 27th February 2017.

"Thanks for your continued support, up the bucks!"

The seven-game ticket can be purchased from the club office until February 17; kids for a quid applies until the end of the season; the family ticket is for two adults and two children and available from the club shop prior to each game.