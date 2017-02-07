Matt Urwin looking to make his mark at AFC Telford

Matt Urwin is hoping to put in top-drawer performances for AFC Telford United during his loan spell from Fleetwood Town.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has been brought in for the rest of the campaign as James Montgomery’s replacement, made his Bucks bow as they lost 2-0 to Gloucester City on Saturday.

Known for a heroic display at the New Bucks Head for Stalybridge Celtic in 2013, Urwin was given a good ovation by the Telford faithful and is looking to repay the debut of gratitude.

“The reaction was fantastic. It is nice for people to remember me from that game a few years ago,” he said.

“I had a really good game that day and hopefully I can be putting in performances like that for Telford for the rest of the season.”

Having had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City and AFC Fylde as well as The Celts and The Cod Army, Urwin is happy to have the chance to play on a regular basis.

“Obviously it may take me a while to get used to the defence in front of me, but that will come and hopefully we can be picking up points in the weeks to come,” he said.

“I thought it was good to get out there on Saturday, despite not getting the result we would have wanted.

“I have got to say Gloucester were fairly clinical. We didn’t take our chances when they came, which of course is disappointing.”

Telford are currently 19th in the National League North table – two points above the relegation zone – and Urwin added: “The thing is for me, from my first training session it was apparent that this squad should not be in this predicament.

“I saw a lot of quality and everyone was very sharp on the training pitch so hopefully that translates into games in the coming weeks, and we can start to move up the table.”

Meanwhile, Telford are set to extend the loan of Luke Higham from Blackpool. The full-back’s initial one-month spell came to an end after the Gloucester game but boss Rob Smith is keen to keep him for the rest of the season.

The loans of Henry Cameron and Tony Donaldson, which also expired following the game, are not being extended and the pair have returned to their parent clubs – Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers respectively.