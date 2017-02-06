Toothless AFC Telford in striker hunt admits Larry Chambers

Assistant boss Larry Chambers has revealed AFC Telford United are searching for a striker in an attempt to solve their woes in front of goal.

The Bucks have managed just 25 goals from 27 league games this season and struggled to create any meaningful chances as they lost 2-0 to Gloucester City on Saturday.

The top scorer for Telford, who are now only two points above the National League North drop zone, is Josh Wilson with eight in all competitions.

“We will look this week to try and bring a striker in,” said Chambers.

“We need to look at bringing a striker in. But of all the positions in a team, they are the ones that are the hardest to find – and cost you the most money.

“I’m not blaming the restraints in the budget but we haven’t got the money to go out and sign a top striker.

“If you look at the goalscoring charts, I think our top scorer is Josh Wilson on seven or eight goals.”

The player after Wilson in the scoring list is Connor McCarthy, on three in all competitions, and Chambers said: “It’s our old Achilles heel – the stats don’t lie.

“Defensively, we are probably up there in the top six teams in the league in terms of goals against.

“If you look at us in terms of goals scored, we are probably the worst. That’s it in a nutshell.

“The problem is we don’t create enough chances, and when we do we don’t take them. That has been the situation – we don’t score goals.”

“What happens is that people try to force things. Players are humans - they are anxious, and they want to score. It is frustration.”

Following the defeat, which brought to an end a four-match unbeaten run at the New Bucks Head, Telford now face a tough run of fixtures. Next up is a trip to league leaders AFC Fylde on Saturday with Tamworth at home the following weekend and then Salford City away.

On the current situation, Chambers added: “If you don’t win games at home against teams like Gloucester, you are going to be in that position.

“The only way to get out of this is by winning games. If you don’t win games, you will drop down the table.”