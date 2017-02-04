Larry Chambers bemoans AFC Telford's lack of cutting edge after Gloucester loss

Assistant boss Larry Chambers has bemoaned AFC Telford United's lack of a cutting edge following a 2-0 defeat to Gloucester City.

In front of a crowd of 948 - the lowest at the New Bucks Head for a league game this season - the Bucks struggled to create any meaningful, and were downed by two clinical strikes from Zack Kotwica and Luke Hopper.

Telford are now 19th in the table - two points off the drop zone - and Chambers said: "We didn't help ourselves by conceding a goal early on. We had a game-plan and obviously that goes out the window straight away.

"I thought we had a lot of possession in the first half - we huffed and puffed. In the second half Gloucester changed their system - put one up front, and they sat back and defended well.

"We didn't move the ball quick enough to hurt them and when the chances did fall we didn't take them - we weren't clinical."

Gloucester's first goal, through Kotwica, came in the 18th minute and Hopper's goal came in second-half stoppage time.

"We just did not look as if we were going to break them down. I thought we had a lot of possession but we didn't really create proper scoring opportunities," added Chambers.

"At times, Gloucester were comfortable - and they managed the game well. We were pedestrian at times.

"We huffed and puffed without really looking like it. and it did not surprise me at the end. They always looked the more dangerous of the two sides."