Eddie Jones flying with AFC Telford after stint in America

Eddie Jones is feeling settled at AFC Telford United despite the difference of National League North to some of his former footballing experiences.

The 25-year-old has been an instant hit with the Bucks, scoring two goals in his first three games and impressing with his passing and energy in the middle of the park.

He arrived at the New Bucks Head last month having left Solihull Moors, and before that spent time in America. Jones played for Major League Soccer side DC United’s U23s, and went on to captain the University of Dayton soccer team.

He then played in the North American Soccer League – for Canadian sides Ottawa Fury and FC London – before short stints at Evergreen Diplomats and IFK Maryland in the American Soccer League.

“It is completely different in America. There is a lot of 3G pitches, it can be very humid and there is a lot of travelling,” said Jones.

“When I was at university in Dayton we used to fly to games so it is certainly a different style to the National League North. It is a completely different way of doing things over there but at the end of the day, it’s still football. And I feel like I have settled in well at Telford,” said Jones.

Jones struck in each of his first two games at the New Bucks Head, and was set to be involved as Telford hosted Gloucester City today.

On whether goals have always been a regular part of his game, he said: “It has and it hasn’t. In my earlier days, I definitely think I chipped in with a fair few goals.

“The role I am playing at Telford allows me to get forward and into those positions to score.

“I am being asked to be box-to-box as where at Solihull I was playing in a more defensive role.

“I’m not too concerned about the goals though as getting results is the main thing and what matters.

Jones added: “I have only played a few games but I believe we have a lot of quality in the team.

“I don’t have a lot of experience in this league but there is a lot of wise heads in the squad..”

Meanwhile, Telford are understood to be keen on extending Luke Higham’s loan from Blackpool.

The full-back’s one-month deal with the Bucks ends after today – as do the loans of fellow Tangerine Henry Cameron, and Doncaster Rovers youngster Tony Donaldson.