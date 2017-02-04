AFC Telford United are only just above the National League North drop zone after a deserved 2-0 loss to Gloucester City, writes Joe Edwards at the New Bucks Head.

Analysis

The Bucks, who had gone four without a loss on their own patch prior to this one, simply did not have a cutting edge and were downed by two clinical strikes from Zack Kotwica and Luke Hopper.

The defeat, and a win for Bradford Park Avenue, means Telford slip to 19th in the table - just two points ahead of the relegation places.

Only 948 were on hand for this encounter - the first three-figure crowd at the New Bucks head for a league game this season.

There were two changes from the Bucks line-up that started the 2-0 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers a fortnight ago.

Goalkeeper Matt Urwin made his debut in place of James Montgomery, who is now at Gateshead, and Connor McCarthy came in for Joel Dielna at left-wing.

After a fast-paced, combative and industrious start to the game - Luca Havern earning a booking for a strong challenge - Gloucester went ahead.

The Tigers capitalised on some sloppy play by the Bucks backline in the 17th minute as Kotwica stayed onside to burst though and find the bottom corner. Matt Urwin's first action on his Telford debut was to pick the ball out of his net.

The away side also struck the post in an opening 45 minutes which the Bucks failed to break though the lines, and resorted to putting crosses into the box that were unsuccessful.

Gloucester kept their rigid, narrow shape in the second period - frustrating the hosts - and looked to cause problems on the counter-attack.

Telford made a well-needed change just prior to the hour mark in an effort to force an equaliser as Dave Hibbert replaced the largely ineffective Connor McCarthy.

Elliot Hodge - another winger who failed to make a real impact - was then hauled off, with Joel Dielna coming on, but the changes did not have the desired effect.

The hosts had a few attempts blocked but did not really look like scoring, and again it was the Tigers who had the better efforts late on - Edward Williams striking the post, and Urwin having to make a sharp save from Joe Hanks.

Just prior to the final whistle and into stoppage time, Gloucester made sure of the victory as substitute Hopper coolly beat Urwin with the outside of his foot.

No points for Rob Smith's men but they can have no complaints as Gloucester defended valiantly, and were more effective going forward.

Key moments

18 - GOAL! The visitors take the lead through Zack Kotwica. Telford's defence try to play the Gloucester striker offside, but ultimately fail to do so and are punished. Kotwica bursts on to a through ball, unchallenged, and keeps his nerve to slot past Bucks goalkeeper Matt Urwin.

22 - Telford's first shot on target comes from Elliot Hodge. The winger manages to work some space on the edge of the area and forces Tigers shot-stopper Jasbir Singh into making a decent save.

23 - Gloucester should be 2-0 ahead. Firstly, Bucks skipper Luca Havern misjudges an over-the-top pass and it drops for Joe Parker, whose effort smacks the post. Urwin is then forced into making a short stop to keep out Lewis Hall's fierce drive, and the move ends with Luke Thomas shooting high and wide.

26 - Elliot Hodge's delicious free-kick delivery into the box just misses the outstretched leg of Havern. A top-quality ball into a dangerous area.

41 - Eddie Jones, who scored two spectacular goals in each of his first two games at the New Bucks Head, looks to keep the run going on his third home appearance. His effort from around 20 yards out goes wide of the near post though.

66 - Telford have failed to create anything substantial in this second half, and it is the visitors who go close. The lively Luke Thomas runs at the Bucks defence, sharply cuts inside and shoots just wide of the far post with his left foot.

71 - A big chance for home side to equalise. John-Paul Kissock goes on a rather sensational run and plays a clever cut-back to Dave Hibbert. The striker lays the ball off to Josh Wilson, whose shot is blocked.

84 - Edward Williams tries his luck from long range for the visitors and it very nearly pays off as his sweet effort smacks the post.

90 - GOAL! Luke Hopper makes sure of the three points for the visitors. The substitute beats Jack Rea on the right-hand side; burst into the box and sweetly takes the chance with the outside of his boot.

Teams

Telford (4-3-3): Urwin; Samuels, Havern (c), McCone, Higham; Rea, Jones (Donaldson, 82), Kissock; Hodge (Dielna, 69), Wilson, McCarthy (Hibbert, 58).

Subs not used: Royle, Bailey.

Gloucester (4-1-2-1-2): Singh; K Thomas, Deaman, Avery, Hall; Knowles; Webb (c) (Williams, 45), Hanks; L Thomas; Kotwica (Moseley, 88), Parker (Hopper, 82).

Subs not used: Richards, Dinsley.