Dwayne Samuels is consistent amid a sea of change for AFC Telford

Back in September, AFC Telford United fell to a 3-0 defeat at Gloucester City.

It was the second match in what turned out to be a run of six without a victory, writes Joe Edwards.

Only three of the Bucks’ current squad – skipper Luca Havern, Jon Royle and Dwayne Samuels – started on a night to forget at Whaddon Road.

Fast forward five months and the set-up has changed a fair bit – plenty of ins and outs – but Samuels is still consistently performing at right-back.

Ahead of the reverse fixture against the Tigers tomorrow, he said: “With Gloucester, every team of theirs I have come up against are really workmanlike, they always have been.

“If as a team we perform and do our jobs though, I believe they are a side we can take points off.

“On the other side though, if we are not up to scratch they could run rings around us.

“If we implement our game-plan and follow it through, we should be able to get a win.”

Telford are 17th in the National League North table going into the game, but are on a four-game unbeaten run at the New Bucks Head.

“I think just one win can help you turn things around,” said Samuels.

“We were playing all right before the win against Curzon Ashton at home but we were just thinking ‘what have we got to do to get a win?’

“Psychologically, that win was really important for us. A point away at Kidderminster would have been great but we lost to what I thought was a refereeing mistake – it looked offside.

“We need to take the positives out of those last two games – a good win against Curzon, and then a solid performance at Kidderminster– and look to kick on.

“We need to avoid having a dogfight – that is the last thing we want.”

Telford had star goalkeeper James Montgomery leave this week to join National League side Gateshead, and Fleetwood Town shot-stopper Matt Urwin has been brought in on loan until the end of the season.

On the strength of the squad, Samuels added: “It is difficult to say after we have lost Monty, as we have lost the best goalkeeper in the league.

“Overall though, apart from Monty, I think we have improved as a team and we are in better shape than we were in the early parts of the season.

“I think we are a lot better going forward and the big difference now is we have a lot more strength in depth – options to come off the bench and make an impact.

“We just need to keep being positive and look to get a run going now.”