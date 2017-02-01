AFC Telford sign Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Matt Urwin on loan

AFC Telford United have signed Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Matt Urwin on loan until the end of the season.

The Bucks had shot-stopper James Montgomery depart this week to join National League side Gateshead for an undisclosed fee, and they have now brought in the 23-year-old Cod Army man as his replacement.

Urwin joined Fleetwood last summer from AFC Fylde, where he was part of the side that reached the FA Cup first round and lost to North Ferriby United in the National League North play-offs last season.

He began his career at Blackburn Rovers and also had a spell at Bradford City, where he made one substitute appearance.

Urwin is set to be involved as Telford go up against Gloucester City at the New Bucks Head on Saturday.