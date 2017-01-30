January transfer news: James Montgomery completes move from AFC Telford to Gateshead

AFC Telford United goalkeeper James Montgomery has completed a move to National League side Gateshead.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has stepped up a division to join the full-time Tynesiders on a one-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Although it is unclear how much money the Bucks will receive, they are understood to have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

Montgomery, who will wear the number one shirt for Neil Aspin's men, said: "I would like to thank everyone at AFC Telford United immensely for their support over the past two years, the staff, coaches, and managers have been brilliant to me and all believed in me.

📝NEW SIGNING: We are delighted to confirm the signing of goalkeeper James Montgomery from Telford United.



➡️ https://t.co/i2JgsDHWWH pic.twitter.com/A6jyNr9dTy — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) January 30, 2017

"Away from the ground the generous hospitality myself and my family have received whilst being away from home has been amazing.

"Thanks for the fans who have been behind me home and away, no matter what I have had great pleasure playing for the club and would like to wish everyone the best of luck in the future, I am sure this club will go onto better things.

"My aim has always been to play higher and get back into full time football and Gateshead have given me that opportunity”

Montgomery will be much closer to his north-east home with a move to the Heed, who are currently ninth in the top tier of non-league.

Since being signed from the Nike Academy in March 2015, he has made 66 league appearances for the Bucks – 26 of those coming this campaign.

DONE DEAL: @telfordutd goalkeeper James Montgomery joins National League side @GatesheadFC for an undisclosed fee. #Bucks — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) January 30, 2017

A relative of Sunderland legend Jim Montgomery, he earned a call-up to the England C squad earlier this season and has been training with the Black Cats on a weekly basis.

Bucks boss Rob Smith added: "It has been with a heavy heart and reluctance that we have had to agree the sale of Monty to Gateshead.

"Ultimately, Monty felt the opportunity of National League Premier football at a club local to him and a chance of full time football was too much to turn down.

"James will be very difficult to replace but I wish him all the best and have no doubt he has a fantastic career ahead of him.

"He is a great lad and I personally thank him for his massive contribution to the team over the last two years. We must now find a replacement and move on as a club."