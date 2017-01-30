AFC Telford transfer news: James Montgomery poised for Gateshead move

AFC Telford United goalkeeper James Montgomery is today poised to join Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

It is unclear how much money the Bucks will receive for the 22-year-old from the full-time National League side – but they are understood to have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

Montgomery, who has kept eight clean sheets in National League North this term, was due to play for Telford at Stalybridge Celtic this past Saturday but the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

“From my understanding Monty has agreed terms with Gateshead, and now it is just down to the paperwork going through,” said Bucks boss Rob Smith.

“I don’t see anything stopping that transfer from happening unfortunately. “It’s a shame we didn’t have a game on Saturday. Obviously we don’t want him to go but we can’t be standing in his way.

“He has been fantastic for us but it is one of those things and we will have to move on.”

Montgomery would be much closer to his north-east home with a move to Gateshead, who are currently ninth in the top tier of non-league.

Since being signed from the Nike Academy in March 2015, he has made 66 league appearances for the Bucks – 26 of those coming this campaign.

A relative of Sunderland Jim Montgomery, he earned a call-up to the England C squad earlier this season and has been training with the Black Cats on a weekly basis.

Telford’s record sale is £25,000 – the fee when Duane Courtney left the Bucks to join Burnley in 2005, and understood to be the figure when Mike Phenix was sold to Barnsley in 2014.

On the deal for Montgomery, Smith added: “Let’s just say we are protecting ourselves as we feel Monty has the ability to go on to bigger and better things.”

Meanwhile, the boss reserved praise for another shot-stopper, Wolves’ Harry Burgoyne.

The 20-year-old from Ludlow was in the sticks as the Paul Lambert’s side pulled off a 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory at Liverpool.

It was only his third senior appearance for the Molineux outfit and he had a spell on loan at Telford last year, making nine appearances including a thrilling 5-5 draw at Stalybridge on February 27.

“It is brilliant, and it is a great story for him. He has a great attitude which is very important,” said Smith.

“I watched the game and he did really well. It really is a fantastic story for the lad.”