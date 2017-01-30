AFC Telford to hold fan vote on new home kit

AFC Telford United supporters have been given the opportunity to vote on the club's home shirt for next season.

Kit suppliers Sondico have come up with four designs to choose from for the 2017/18 campaign - all with white as the primary colour, and navy and red trim.

Director Andy Pryce said: "It’s great to be in a position in January that we are able to have a vote and let our fans decide which design will be the new 2017/18 home kit.

"We have listened and spoke to some of the fans over the last few weeks and think by moving the popular ‘Red’ kit to our official ‘Away Kit’ and the ‘Blue’ kit to the third kit we are keeping some consistency for the people who have brought these kits in the past months.

"We also feel strongly about giving the fans the opportunity to vote on the new home kit, unfortunately we were unable to do this last year but now it’s great we can include our fans on making this decision.

"Sondico have come up with four great designs for the fans to vote on so it will be interesting to see which one comes out on top."

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, February 10.

To vote, click here: https://kwiksurveys.com/s/F7IIXqiS#/1770637

Also, the Bucks' away and third kits are to be swapped around with the red and black strip becoming the away, and the sky blue the third.