Dave Hibbert eager to make up for lost time at Telford

Fit-again AFC Telford striker Dave Hibbert admits he is itching to get going after a ‘frustrating’ season with injuries.

The former Shrewsbury Town hitman was forced off with a quadriceps injury in the 3-2 defeat at Alfreton Town on New Year’s Day and missed the games against Gainsborough Trinity, Curzon Ashton and Kidderminster Harriers.

But he was hoping to be back in the squad for today’s trip to Stalybridge Celtic and is looking to help Bucks away from the National North drop zone.

“I feel when I’m fit I have a lot to offer the team,” said Hibbert, who has started 11 league games and made seven appearances from the bench this season, scoring once.

“I have been extremely frustrated at times and there have been times where I have questioned where I’m going with things.

“I’m a nightmare when I’m out the team.

“I was told I’d never play football so, when I’ve fought back to get where I am now, it’s extremely frustrating when you get little niggles and pulls that force you out.

“The club have been very good to me and I want to repay that with some good performances.”

Hibbert is confident both he and the club can have a strong end to the campaign.

“The gaffer has brought in some good players of late,” he added. “We should be able to push on and climb the table.”