Danny Reynolds joins Witton on loan

AFC Telford United forward Danny Reynolds has joined Witton Albion on a one-month loan, subject to necessary paperwork being completed.

The 19-year-old joined the Bucks from Wrexham last summer and has mainly featured from the bench.

He has made 20 appearances in National League North for Rob Smith's side - five of those starts - and scored once, in the 1-1 draw at Curzon Ashton in August.

He will now look to impress at Witton, who play in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier First Division South - step four of non-league.