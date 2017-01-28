facebook icon twitter icon
AFC Telford's game against Stalybridge Celtic called off

AFC Telford United's scheduled National League North game at Stalybridge Celtic today has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Telford's game against Stalybridge Celtic has been called off.

The two teams were set to meet at 3pm this afternoon at Bower Fold but heavy rainfall overnight resulted in a pitch inspection at 10.30am, and the pitch was deemed not playable.

A new date for the fixture is set to be arranged during the week.

Stalybridge general manager Michael Beech tweeted: "Today's game against AFC Telford has been postponed. Rearranged date to follow this week. @stalycelticfc"

The Bucks' next game is against Gloucester City next Saturday at the New Bucks Head (kick-off 3pm).

 

 

