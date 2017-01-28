AFC Telford's game against Stalybridge Celtic called off

AFC Telford United's scheduled National League North game at Stalybridge Celtic today has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The two teams were set to meet at 3pm this afternoon at Bower Fold but heavy rainfall overnight resulted in a pitch inspection at 10.30am, and the pitch was deemed not playable.

A new date for the fixture is set to be arranged during the week.

UPDATE: @telfordutd's scheduled game at Stalybridge Celtic called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Story coming up on @ShropshireStar #Bucks — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) January 28, 2017

Stalybridge general manager Michael Beech tweeted: "Today's game against AFC Telford has been postponed. Rearranged date to follow this week. @stalycelticfc"

The Bucks' next game is against Gloucester City next Saturday at the New Bucks Head (kick-off 3pm).