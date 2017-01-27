AFC Telford are better now says Josh Wilson

On February 27 last year, Josh Wilson made his first start for AFC Telford United.

Having made an impact from the bench the weekend prior – netting in his Bucks bow as they were defeated 2-1 at Solihull Moors – Wilson had a full debut to remember at Stalybridge Celtic, writes Joe Edwards.

Telford mounted a staggering comeback from 5-2 down to draw 5-5, with Wilson scoring twice.

He got another brace in the next match – a 3-2 win at Alfreton Town – and ended the season with seven goals as Rob Smith’s men managed to survive in National League North.

On that memorable trip to Bower Field last term and how he believes things have changed, Wilson said: “In many ways it was that game that kick-started our season.

“We got a point and it put us on a run, getting five wins on the bounce after it.

“I remember just conceding goal after goal in that game and thinking ‘this can’t be right.’

“The defence was all over the place and as a team we were all over the place then.

“We have a much better structure at the minute, we are far more solid.

“The defence has been really good and there has only been one game where we have been beaten heavily, at Kidderminster in the FA Trophy.

“We have looked far more solid and a lot of credit has to go to (coach) Gavin Cowan.

“He has done a lot of work with us behind the scenes since coming in, working on our shape, and has had a massive hand in our good defensive work.

“The team is in a different state to what it was going into the game last year, we are a lot more confident now.”

Wilson, who struggled to reproduce his form of last season in the early stages of the campaign, is Telford’s top goalscorer by some way.

He has seven league goals – eight in all competitions – this term and the closest player to that is out-of-form Connor McCarthy, who has three.

He would like to start a scoring run at Stalybridge, but insists picking up a positive result is more important.

“In the last couple of games I think I have done OK,” he said.

“I had a chat with the manager and I have promised him goals so, of course, I want to be scoring. But the result is what matters first and foremost.

“I have been getting more chances and the new players have helped with that. Eddie Jones has come in and done really well, and Elliot Hodge is getting crosses in for me. The chances are coming so I just have to make sure I put them away.”

Wilson had spells at the likes of AFC Fylde, Guiseley and Halifax before joining Telford.

On his time as a Buck so far, he added: “Last season, it was a big ask to get out of trouble but we managed it, and I scored some goals along the way.

“It was a great achievement to stay up and we had a great pre-season, but we made a poor start to the season.

“A few things were our own doing and some we could not do anything about but now we have improved and looked better over the last few weeks.

“New players have come in and they have given the place a lift, and have really added to the side.”