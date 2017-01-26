Telford Tigers: New date for Hull Pirates clash

Telford Tigers have confirmed a new date for their re re-arranged English Premier League game against Hull Pirates.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on New Year’s Day, but was subsequently postponed.

It will now take place on Wednesday, February 8. Face-off for the game will be at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available in the next few days.

Table-topping Tigers are currently five points clear of Milton Keynes Lightning, who have one game in hand. They go to Swindon Wildcats on Saturday and host Bracknell Bees on Sunday.