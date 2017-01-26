Connor McCarthy backed to find Telford form again

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith is confident Connor McCarthy can rediscover his form and reclaim a Bucks starting spot.

The Bucks hitman has started just once in the last seven games and has failed to rediscover last season’s form after joining on a permanent deal in September.

Smith takes his side to Greater Manchester on Saturday for a crunch drop-zone clash against Stalybridge Celtic, who are second-bottom and 12 points from safety in the National League North.

The corresponding fixture last season brought plenty of drama, as McCarthy struck twice – including a 94th-minute equaliser – to secure a point in a 5-5 draw.

Telford were 5-2 down at Bower Field, and Smith claimed the comeback acted as a turning point as his side mounted a successful survival push.

Smith said: “Connor will be the first to say that he’s not best pleased that he hasn’t been in the starting line-up lately.

“He’s going through a lack of confidence and struggling for a bit of form. But he’s still been working hard and he will continue to work hard to get his form back, no doubt at all.”

McCarthy, who was on loan from Southport last term, netted seven times and finished as the club’s top goalscorer.

But since making the move permanent a month into the current season, he has scored just three times, the last of which was in November’s FA Trophy win at Ramsbottom. Fellow forward Josh Wilson made his full Bucks debut in attack last time at Stalybridge and also netted twice.

Smith is hoping to be able to call on another centre-forward, Dave Hibbert, who has been missing with a thigh injury since the 3-2 defeat at Alfreton on January 1.

“I’ve been told by the physio that Hibbo can join full training this week,” said Smith.

“It’ll be then a case to monitor how he comes through tonight’s session over the next couple of days.

“It’s good to have different options in attack and also to be able to use people as subs to have an impact.”

Meanwhile, Telford are continuing to mull over a bid for goalkeeper James Montgomery.

The Bucks received an offer from a National League club, believed to be Gateshead, on Monday but Smith expects the keeper to be involved on Saturday. National League clubs are not bound by next week’s transfer deadline as Football League clubs are.