Rob Smith expects to have AFC Telford goalkeeper James Montgomery available for Stalybridge clash

AFC Telford boss Rob Smith expects to have in-demand goalkeeper James Montgomery available for Saturday’s crunch trip to Stalybridge Celtic.

The Bucks are believed to have received a bid for the shot-stopper from National League side Gateshead.

But Smith is adamant that Montgomery will only leave on Telford’s terms, and he expects to have his No.1 between the sticks for the clash at second-bottom Stalybridge.

“One thing I want to say is that Monty won’t be going anywhere until we say so,” said Smith.

“We won’t be without a keeper because someone’s come in for him. The timing has to be right for us.

“I’m 99 per cent sure he’ll be with us on Saturday. I can’t see us going to Stalybridge without Monty.

“I don’t want him to go, I’ve made that clear, but there’s not a lot we can do.

“Monty wants to go full-time, let’s not be naive, and a club have expressed interest – we can’t have him not happy.

“But I’m protecting Telford, we have a massive game and I want him in goal.”

Montgomery, who has put in a string of memorable performances this term alongside claiming eight league clean sheets, would move much closer to his north-east home with a move to Gateshead.

He recently earned a call-up to the England C international squad, while Montgomery also trains with Premier League outfit Sunderland on a weekly basis.

The boss anticipates a dilemma when searching for Montgomery’s potential replacement.

“(The bid’s) all happened so quickly,” he said. “It was in the back of our mind that it would happen in January.

“We could look at a loan option in goal but you can only have five loan players on a match day and we already have that.

“That means we don’t name one or whatever so we can’t really do it at the moment.

“If we look lower down then we need to put in a seven-day notice on a player we’ll have to assess.”

The Bucks currently have Blackpool duo Henry Cameron and Luke Higham on loan, alongside Ebbsfleet’s John-Paul Kissock, Doncaster’s Tony Donaldson and Elliot Hodge, of Lincoln City.

Smith, meanwhile, ruled out a move for Market Drayton keeper Ash Rawlings, who is on dual registration terms with National League Barrow.

Bucks have rearranged their home league match with Brackley for Tuesday, March 7.