AFC Telford boss Rob Smith bemoans refereeing standards

Bucks boss Rob Smith wants officials to turn back time to the days that decisions were the main focus on matchdays.

The AFC Telford chief was dismayed as his side missed out on what would have been an excellent point when they lost late on – to a goal he believes was clearly offside – at high-flying Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Smith’s view of officials as a whole this term is muted. They are, he believes, a far cry from the standard of his playing days at the summit of non-league in the 1990s.

“We did our job. The team did their job and we lost the game because the officials didn’t do their job,” said Smith.

Without calling out Aggborough’s man in the middle Joe Hull individually, Smith – whose side are 17th in the National League North – believes the standard of officiating has been left wanting.

“It’s been poor in general,” he added.

“They’re concentrating on all the little things instead of the actual game.

“There are offsides decisions this season and nine out of 10 of them are wrong. I don’t think the (offside) rules help – but it’s the whole demeanour.

“It’s a ‘big show’. They need to get back to basics. There’s too much going on.

“The ref actually had a decent game on Saturday, but we lost because of his wrong decision.”

Top-flight referee Mike Dean has made the headlines recently for his Premier League antics and was forced to officiate a Championship game between Barnsley and Leeds at the weekend as a result of his high-profile hiccups.

Darryl Knights’ goal, tapped in from an apparently offside position, irked the boss.

“I spotted it as soon as it went in but have since watched it back,”added Smith.

“We were set for an unbelievable point on Saturday and lost it because they didn’t do their job.

“There never appears to be any comeback on it. We get relegated if we lose on the pitch.

“Things have to start at the top, with the FA.

“I’m old school. But the ref used to turn up on his own and so did the linesmen, they’d get changed and get on with things.

“Now it’s a whole entourage. Arriving with their suitcases and FA badges – it’s all about them.

“Even their wives and girlfriends. It’s the big show.

“Some are OK, but they seem egotistical. The job of a ref is to not be noticed.”

Smith’s side are five points clear of safety in the National League North and travel to relegation-threatened Stalybridge Celtic – who are second-bottom – on Saturday.

The New Bucks Head chief isn’t likely to lose any sleep about who will be named as the fixture’s official, but he might lose plenty more if another match-deciding decision goes against his side.

