January transfer news: AFC Telford receive bid for James Montgomery

AFC Telford United have received a bid for goalkeeper James Montgomery from a National League club.

The 22-year-old shot stopper has caught the eye this season following a number of impressive displays for the Bucks, with boss Rob Smith stating that he expected bids for him during January.

Montgomery, who trains with Sunderland each week, admitted after the 1-0 loss to Kidderminster that he may have played his last game for Telford.

“I only recently came out of full-time football – two years ago – and I am still only 22," said Montgomery.

“The dream is to get to back into full-time football – that is the aim. If it happens now, great, and if it doesn’t I’ll keep plugging away.

“I’m still young so my development is massive. Most keepers don’t come into their own until they are 30-years-old.”

Rob Smith previously confirmed that he wouldn't stand in the way if Montgomery decides to make a move up the leagues.

“If he goes, he goes with my blessing as he has been absolutely awesome for me.” Smith said.

Montgomery has been the star turn for the Bucks this season with his performances earning him an England C call up.

He has also signed up to Leicester and England striker Jame Vardy ‘s V9 Academy.