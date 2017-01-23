James Montgomery playing a waiting game as AFC Telford braced for bid

AFC Telford United goalkeeper James Montgomery has admitted he may have played his last game for the club with the Bucks braced for a bid from a National League side.

The 22-year-old, who trains with Sunderland, was the man of the match as Rob Smith’s side lost 1-0 at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

When asked if that may be his last game for the club, Montgomery said: “It could be but I don’t know too much. The gaffer has just told me there is going to be a bid coming in.

“I’ve just got to focus on next week, at Stalybridge, and then if anything happens it’s in the club’s hands to see if the offer is right.

“I only recently came out of full-time football – two years ago – and I am still only 22.

“The dream is to get to back into full-time football – that is the aim. If it happens now, great, and if it doesn’t I’ll keep plugging away.

“I’m still young so my development is massive. Most keepers don’t come into their own until they are 30-years-old.”

Montgomery, who admitted he had a tear in his eye following the game, added: “I have matured over the past two years under the gaffer (Rob Smith), Chambo (Larry Chambers), Kitty (former boss Steve Kittrick) and Prycey (Andy Pryce).

“They have all been spot on and stood by me. I don’t know if it is my last (game) but those fans have been great with me all the way through. It’s nice to have fans who have been good to me and hopefully I have not let them down in the two years.”

Boss Smith reserved high praise for the shot-stopper, who has kept eight clean sheets in the National League North this season and played an integral part in the Bucks’ survival in the division last season.

“There is a bid certainly coming in from a Conference club. I think he has been fantastic, and I think he got a bit teary in there,” he said.

“We’ll see. We are not desperate to get rid of him and there is a lot of work to be done if anyone wants to get him away from here. At the same time, it has to be right for Monty.

“If he goes, he goes with my blessing as he has been absolutely awesome for me.”

Montgomery has been the star turn for Bucks this season with his performances earning him an England C call up.

He has also signed up to Leicester and England striker Jame Vardy ‘s V9 Academy.