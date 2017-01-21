Rob Smith bemoans 'cruel' AFC Telford defeat

Boss Rob Smith insists he is proud of his AFC Telford United side after they fell to a 'cruel' 1-0 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers.

The Bucks frustrated the hosts for large periods but Darryl Knights struck in the 85th minute to win a hard-fought National League North tie.

"It is cruel. I personally don't we deserve that for our efforts. To a man, those lads were an absolute credit," said Smith.

"They have been organised and given absolutely everything, and the supporters acknowledged that at the end.

"It's just heartbreaking as we thought we had done enough to get a point.

"We have to take the positives from that as we have come up against a team that has been brushing teams away and frustrated them for large periods."

Smith believed Knights may have been offside when he put the ball in from close range and added: "I'd like to see it again but I cannot believe he is not offside. The linesman wasn't in position but I'll have to look at that again.

"On another day we might have nicked it and and got a result. I'm really proud of the lads, and how they have come together."