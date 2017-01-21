A late Darryl Knights goal saw AFC Telford United lose 1-0 against Kidderminster Harriers, writes Joe Edwards at Aggborough.

The Bucks, who last won at Harriers in 1999, were resolute and frustrated the hosts for large periods but Knights ghosted in to poke home from close range five minutes from time.

Analysis

Harriers won eight of their 12 National League North games at home going into this one - and their last loss at Aggborough was a 2-0 defeat to FC United of Manchester on October 22.

Telford have only won once away from home this term - beating Altrincham 2-0 on October 22.

It would be fair to say the hosts were the favourites and although Telford failed to manage a shot on target in the first period, boss Rob Smith would have been happy with his side's showing.

Apart from Arthur Gnahoua hitting the crossbar and Elliot Ngwatala forcing a good stop from James Montgomery, the Bucks held firm, pressed well and enjoyed a fair share of possession.

There were no changes from Telford at half-time and shortly into the second period they almost broke the deadlock.

After Luca Havern picked up a booking for a late challenge, Josh Wilson's header in the 49th minute was bound for the bottom corner but Alex Palmer pulled off a phenomenal save.

In the same fashion as the first period, the hosts were largely restricted to efforts from far out and frustrated by the organisation of the Bucks backline.

Telford were in debt to Montgomery though for several impressive saves from those long-range strikes before Harriers went ahead through Knights late on, tapping in after the Bucks failed to clear their lines.

Luke Higham could have, and probably should have levelled late on but it was not to be as Telford's winless run against Harriers at Aggborough continued.

Key moments

18 - After a quiet opening period, Harriers winger Arthur Gnahoua tries his luck from around 25 yards out and sees his low drive go narrowly wide of the near post.

19 - Gnahoua is at it again for the hosts, and this time hits the crossbar. He cuts in from the right-hand side, and his fierce left-footed strike smashes off the woodwork.

33 - Telford have enjoyed a fair bit of possession so far but it's the hosts with an another effort. Elton Ngwatala works some space after a couple of step-overs and his powerful shot is palmed away by Bucks shot-stopper James Montgomery.

35 - Gnahoua and Ngwatala are at the heart of everything good going forward for Harriers. It is the former who jinks past a few Bucks defenders before his shot from a tight angle goes high and wide.

47 - The first yellow card of the game goes to Telford skipper Luca Havern. The centre-half got on the wrong side of Harriers man Andre Brown, and stuck a leg out to trip the striker.

49 - Big chance for Telford. Eddie Jones plays a lovely cross into the box from the right and Josh Wilson's header is kept out by a wonderful full-stretch save from Harriers goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

54 - A case of deja vu as Ngwatala has a go from range for the hosts after some nice footwork, and Montgomery gets across to parry the ball away from danger.

65 - Ngwatala certainly is not afraid to shoot from outside the box and again he forces Montgomery into making a sharp save to his right.

73 - Gnahoua has a go with his left foot. The shot appears destined for the top corner but, crucially, Havern manages to get his head in the way to divert the ball over the bar.

77 - Wilson is shown the second yellow of the afternoon for time wasting. After being flagged offside and the whistle being blown, he decided to carry on and put the ball into the net.

79 - A sweet half-volley from Harriers substitute Liam Truslove forces a strong stop from Montgomery. The Bucks keeper has been sharp.

85 - GOAL! The hosts go ahead through Darryl Knights. After somewhat of a scramble in the box, the ball bounces to Knights and he pokes the ball home from just a few yards out.

90+2 - Connor McCarthy forces a good save from Palmer and then shortly after the following corner, the ball bounces to Luke Higham but he strikes it just wide. Huge chance.

Man of the match

James Montgomery

The goalkeeper, who is the subject of interest from a National League club, made a series of impressive saves in the second half, particularly to keep out Ngwatala and Gnahoua.

Teams

Kidderminster (4-3-3): Palmer; Williams (Austin, 75), Lowe (c), Tunnicliffe, Francis-Angol; Croasdale, Knights, Ngwatala (Truslove, 75); Knights, Brown (Dieseruvwe, 60), Gnahoua.

Subs not used: Waite, Hodgkiss.

Telford (4-4-1-1): Montgomery; Samuels (McCarthy, 88), Havern (c), McCone, Higham; Hodge (Cameron, 77), Rea, Jones, Dielna; Kissock (Donaldson, 68); Wilson.

Subs not used: Royle, Hayden.