Elliot Hodge hoping to kick on after AFC Telford extend loan deal

Elliot Hodge is aiming to kick on after his loan at AFC Telford United was extended until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old winger’s six-week switch from Lincoln City ended earlier this week and now a fresh agreement has been reached, despite interest from other clubs.

“It’s always difficult when you are approaching the last few games of a loan spell, not quite knowing where you are going to be, but thankfully it’s all been done pretty quickly,” said Hodge.

“The interest is positive, but I want to be playing regularly and I am feeling settled here. I am happy to be staying.”

Hodge – who is the son of former England, Nottingham Forest and Villa man Steve – has impressed with his pace and skill, and is comfortable on either flank.

He was set to be involved as the Bucks went to Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North today.

In the six games of his initial loan spell, he failed to score but is aiming to rectify that now and said: “I am looking forward to getting some goals and assists, and helping the team move up the table.

“I think we are in a good place to do that and the new players have really added strength to the squad.

“We got that win last weekend against Curzon Ashton and we were perhaps unlucky to not get a few results before that.”

Hodge, who also had a temporary spell at Stafford Rangers earlier in the campaign, feels his performances over the last few weeks have been good and added: “The first few games were a bit difficult for me going away from home but now I am getting used to the players and they are getting used to me, how I like to play.

“I enjoy playing on either the left or the right. I probably can get more shots off on the left but with the system we play both sides allow me to be quite attacking.

“That’s the one thing (goals) that has probably been missing, but I am sure that will come soon enough.”

Meanwhile, Ben O’Hanlon – who recently had a 10-game spell on loan at Telford from Wolves – is back in the National League North.

The 20-year-old left-back has joined Nuneaton Town on loan.