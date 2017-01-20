AFC Telford transfer news: Elliot Hodge extends loan until end of season

Elliot Hodge's loan at AFC Telford United from Lincoln City has been extended until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old winger’s six-week switch from the National League outfit ended earlier this week and now a fresh agreement has been reached, despite interest from other clubs.

Hodge – who is the son of former England, Nottingham Forest and Villa man Steve – has impressed with his pace and skill, and is comfortable on either flank.

He is set to be involved as the Bucks go to Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North tomorrow.