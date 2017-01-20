AFC Telford face tough test against Kidderminster Harriers says Rob Smith

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith is confident Elliot Hodge’s loan deal will be extended in time for the trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

The 21-year-old winger’s six-week switch from National League outfit Lincoln City ended earlier this week but the Bucks chief insists only the final details need to be completed to keep him at the club for the rest of the campaign, writes Joe Edwards.

Hodge – who is the son of former England, Nottingham Forest and Villa man Steve – has impressed with his pace and skill, and is comfortable on either flank.

“I think that will go through. It’s all agreed between the two clubs now so it should be for the rest of the season,” said Smith.

“He gives us natural width and stability, and that is something that we have been missing.

“We wouldn’t want to have to go out to get another winger – somebody to fill that position – so we will be happy to get it sorted.”

Telford head to Aggborough on the back of a 3-1 win against Curzon Ashton, which was their first triumph since November 19 and the first game they have managed to score three times in this term.

They are very much the underdogs for this encounter as Harriers, managed by former Stoke City midfielder John Eustace, are second in the National League North table.

Bucks fans will be keen to recall the 1-0 win over them at the New Bucks Head in August, but eager to forget the 4-0 thrashing in the FA Trophy last month.

This encounter is the first of three successive away game – also going to Stalybridge Celtic, and league leaders AFC Fylde – and Smith said: “ It is a tough run as Kidderminster and Fylde are without doubt the two best clubs in the division.

“We are under no illusions over how difficult it is going to be at Aggborough as when we went there not long ago, we were on the end of a 4-0 drubbing.

“I think the big test for us is how Kidderminster have been playing recently.

“They have been sweeping teams aside at home, playing some very good football, and they have been doing that for the last 10 or 11 games.

“They have been beating teams comfortably, us included, so the challenge for us is to try and stop them.”

Having been struggling to even put together a squad less than a month ago, Smith now has a good amount of options at his disposal.

Paul McCone and Joel Dielna impressed against Curzon at the heart of defence, Eddie Jones has scored two goals in two games since arriving in midfield, and Jonathan Royle looked very sharp off the bench last weekend.

Skipper Luca Havern is available for this one having served a one-match suspension.

Ben Bailey is suspended, Dave Hibbert – although close to a return – is likely to be left out of the squad and Zak Lilly is due to be back in full training next week.

Smith has some selection decisions to mull over and on the growing competition for starting spots, he added: “That is what we want – more competition for places – and that is what we have got now.

“I have got some decisions to make over who to leave out or bring in and that is what you want as a manager.

“Apart from Ben Bailey (suspended), Dave Hibbert and Zak Lilly, everybody is ready to go.”