Rob Smith: Paul McCone benefitted from AFC Telford break

AFC Telford chief Rob Smith has welcomed the return of ‘the old Paul McCone’.

The popular centre-half rolled back the years with his display during Saturday’s victory over Curzon Ashton, where he was a commanding presence. McCone, who was a starter after appearing from the substitutes’ bench during the previous two games, recently missed around 18 months of football through serious ankle and knee injuries.

Smith revealed that the pair talked over the 25-year-old defender’s return to the team and agreed a spell on the bench may be beneficial.

The boss said: “Paul came in after his injury and played really well. But naturally there is a dip, I knew there would be. You’re playing on adrenaline.

“I can relate to it myself, I had an injury that kept me out for a year and I was the same.

“So I totally understand. We had a chat and he was a lot stronger against Curzon, he was like the old Paul McCone.”

Smith enjoyed a successful non-league playing career in the 1990s, featuring for Halesowen and Tamworth in the Southern League, as well as turning out for Gresley.

He added: “Last Saturday will do Paul the world of good.“He would’ve lacked a bit of confidence, the injury was still in the back of his mind. He’s a quiet lad but a leader in his own way.”

McCone was partnered by the Bucks’ latest acquisition, French defender Joel Dielna, formerly of Blackpool.

And the left-sided defender, not a natural centre-back by trade, also received praise from an impressed Smith.

“He did well, it was a very encouraging debut,” said the boss.

“He can play anywhere down the left, he’s not a natural centre-half, but gave us that good balance playing left of Paul with Luca (Havern) and Ben (Bailey) suspended.”

Telford head to rivals Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, who sit second in the National League North, nine points shy of leaders AFC Fylde.

Bucks forward Dave Hibbert, who has been missing after pulling his calf, trained last Saturday and Smith revealed he is ‘close’ to a return.

“Hibbo will be a big boost for us,” the boss added. “We add Luca into Saturday’s squad but Ben is still suspended.

“Zak Lilly is not far off and will be in full training next week.”