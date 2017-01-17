Rob Smith: More to come from AFC Telford

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith insists there is much more to come from his side – and is disappointed about tonight’s scheduled game against Brackley Town being postponed.

The Bucks got their first National League North win in almost two months on Saturday, beating Curzon Ashton 3-1 at the New Bucks Head.

They were due to be playing Brackley on home soil tonight, but the Saints will be playing an FA Trophy second-round replay against Stockport County instead.

On his side’s much-needed win and the postponement, Smith said: “I just think we deserved a win for all the hard work we put in over the last seven or eight weeks.

“We have worked so hard. I just think, and I’ve said it to the boys, there is so much more to come from that team – it is frightening.

“To be honest, we would have wanted a game. “It’s weird isn’t it? If you would have asked me that on Saturday morning, I would have said ‘listen, just play today because Brackley and then Kidderminster is tough.’

“In hindsight, we would probably like to play But it is what it is.”

Although a good all-round team performance, Josh Wilson, Eddie Jones, Paul McCone and Joel Dielna particularly stood out in the triumph against the Nash.

“We have got a lot of new players there and they have only trained a couple of times together,” said Smith.

“You can see little bits and bobs, little partnerships – and Josh had his best game of the season.

“Paul McCone had his nest game of the season for us as well. Joel has done the job we asked him to do.

“I thought he was excellent, really. He is not a centre-half but we fooled Curzon into thinking that he was.

“There’s competition as well, we are getting there.”

The next league game for Telford is a visit to take on second-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

The last time the Bucks went to Aggborough, they were beaten 4-0 by John Eustace’s full-time side in the FA Trophy.

“It will be training tonight and Thursday then on to Kiddy,” added Smith.

“They are a quality side but we have got to go there, and I think we are in better shape than we were last time. We’ll see what happens.