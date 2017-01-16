AFC Telford goal ace Josh Wilson aiming for more goals

AFC Telford United’s top goalscorer Josh Wilson is aiming for as many goals as possible after his best performance of the season.

The 28-year-old netted twice, and got an assist, as the Bucks beat Curzon Ashton 3-1 to move up three places to 15th in the National League North table – five points above the relegation zone.

After spells in midfield and on the flanks, Wilson is now leading the line and said: “I’m always usually on double figures for the season and I think I am close to that now.

“I am certainly going to be trying to score more goals. I have had a chat with the gaffer about playing as number nine, and he sees me in that position as well.

“That is my favourite position so we’ve got a little agreement that if he plays me there, I have to guarantee him goals so I was happy to get two on Saturday.

“I will try to score as many as possible.”

He has now scored seven league goals – eight in all competitions – but will have to wait a little longer than expected to extend his run.

Telford’s scheduled home game against Brackley Town tomorrow night will be re-arranged due to the Saints drawing 1-1 with Stockport County in the FA Trophy second round on Saturday, and playing the replay tomorrow night (7.45pm). The Bucks’ next league game will be at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Wilson’s first goal against Curzon was a well-placed header, and his second a penalty just prior to second-half stoppage-time.

He had the confidence to put it away after missing his last two spot-kicks before that and said: “The lads have given me some stick but I have took penalties all my career.

“Funnily enough, they were only like the second and third penalties I have missed out about 30 or 40.

“I knew I was going to get one and I told the lads ‘you’ll be having to fight me to get me off them, as that’s what I do’.

“I was happy to see that one go in the back of the net.”

It was Telford’s first league triumph since November 19, ending a five-match winless run, and Wilson added: “It’s a big relief.

“We’ve had a bit of hard luck over the last couple of fixtures – some things our own doing, and some we couldn’t help.

“We’ve all looked at the table and it gives us a bit of breathing space. We keep looking forward now and will hopefully get a run of form going.