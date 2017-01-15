Anonymous £400 donation made to AFC Telford

An anonymous supporter has given £400 to help AFC Telford United.

The club says the person, who wished to remain anonymous, visited its offices on Friday to hand over the money.

In a statement, released by the club, it said: "Despite the staff member asking for some details the supporter wanted to remain anonymous and we would like to thank that individual for his generosity."

And it obviously started off a spell of good luck for the club, as the Bucks beat Curzon Ashton 3-1 on Saturday to move up three places to 15th in the National League North table – five points above the relegation zone.

After going into financial trouble, and having previously been owned by supporters, the club held a vote in November to change their ownership model to allow external investment.

That saw 5,000 lots of £100 shares go on sale that could be purchased by interested individuals and businesses, however no one person or organisation could purchase more than 20 per cent of the club.

And that has prevented interest from foreign investors with the club confirming two parties were put off by the fact they couldn’t not purchase a larger stake in the club.

A statement in December confirmed that 32 per cent of shares in the scheme have been sold. However, that leaves the Bucks someway short of their £500,000 target which could have been raised after 500 lots of £100 shares went on sale.